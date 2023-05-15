SkyTeam launches second Sustainable Flight Challenge
SkyTeam announced (14-May-2023) its second Sustainable Flight Challenge will take place between 15-May-2023 and 28-May-2023. The 22 participating airlines are: Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Endeavor Air, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, Jambojet, KLM, KLM Cityhopper, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, Shanghai Airlines, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines and Xiamen Airlines. The carriers will operate 72 flights, comprising 24 short, 24 medium and 24 long haul services. The 2022 challenge comprised 22 flights operated by 16 airlines. SkyTeam stated category winners will be announced later in 2023 and ideas, innovations and insights will be presented at an event hosted by Delta Air Lines in Atlanta. [more - original PR]