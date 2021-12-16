Become a CAPA Member
16-Dec-2021 5:26 PM

SkyTeam CEO: 'We are more and more having to learn to live with COVID-19'

SkyTeam CEO Kristin Colvile, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) "We are more and more having to learn to live with" COVID-19. Ms Colvile continued: "If you look at the numbers of what travel and tourism contributes to the global economy, we can't afford to keep our industry as locked up as it has been in the past". She concluded: "I see that being recognised in many different countries now".

