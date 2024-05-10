10-May-2024 6:09 PM
Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development reports travel trends across 15 markets
Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development Hugh Aitken, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, reported (09-May-2024) the results of research conducted on 18,000 travellers in 15 markets in 4Q2023, stating: "We saw more intent to travel - in Canada 38% of respondents said they plan to travel more in 2024 and that's 44% in the US. Secondly there was an intent to travel more frequently". Mr Aitken added: "The third thing is travellers said they expect to spend more on travel... The final bit is we saw a change of the travel search patterns - our most popular destinations was 'everywhere', so that's people who don't know where they want to go and they're coming to us for inspiration".