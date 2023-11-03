Become a CAPA Member
3-Nov-2023

Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development: Mobile and inspiration the main pandemic trends

Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development Hugh Aitken, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "We saw a real acceleration during the pandemic - which has stayed - around people using mobile... The second thing is people looking for more inspiration. So, 60% of people come to Skyscanner not knowing where they want to go or why they want to go somewhere". Mr Aitken added: "People spend a lot more time on browsing and inspiration, and YouTube is by far the biggest channel for us".

