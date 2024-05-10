Skyscanner VP reports demand in trans Atlantic, recovery for trans Pacific

Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development Hugh Aitken, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "In the trans Atlantic, we're kind of seeing a demand market relatively settled... Pricing wise we're generally seeing trans Atlantic positive. New York-Paris is 1% up, Las Vegas is 17% up. So we're seeing a bit of variety in the average fares that travellers are paying". Mr Aitken also reported on the trans Pacific market, stating: "I think we're probably another year away before it's fully recovered... I think the other big thing is with China recovery, we do still see China recover slightly behind just in terms of capacity more than anything else".