29-Nov-2023 8:06 AM

Skyscanner: Seat choice is becoming much more important for travellers

Skyscanner VP strategic relations and development Hugh Aitken, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) "Seat choice is becoming much more important for travellers". Mr Aitken noted: "Travellers are looking for a premium cabin experience at a higher rate". Mr Aitken added more customers are looking for wellness experiences, stating: "Sleep is in the top five reasons people go on holiday".

