SkyScanner: Nov-2020 expected to be 'busier than usual', though still below previous levels

SkyScanner predicted (19-Oct-2020) 25-Nov-2020 will be the busiest day for travel during the Thanksgiving period in 2020. Skyscanner US travel expert Mark Crossey stated: "November is traditionally the busiest month for travel in the US, and although we won't see the passenger volumes we saw last year or the year before, we do expect it to be busier than usual. Searches and bookings are increasing weekly and we see high-intent to travel around the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year". In 2019, 61% of Thanksgiving travellers booked approximately six weeks or less prior to departure. New York, Cancun and Orlando are the top three searched destinations for Thanksgiving travel in 2020. Mr Crossey continued: "Mexico has been a very popular destination for travellers since restrictions have been lifted. We have also seen our users searching, planning and booking travel to winter sun destinations such as Florida". Mr Crossey added SkyScanner has since introduced icons and filters to provide customers with safety and hygiene ratings of airlines, and to ensure travel options covered by flexible policies are highlighted. [more - original PR]