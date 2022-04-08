Skyscanner educating customers to capture demand for sustainable choices

Skyscanner chief product officer Piero Sierra, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition' stated (07-Apr-2022) between mid 2018 and 2019, the company "put 179 million passengers on a plane", and from pent up demand have helped kick off sustainability initiatives "which is now part of our mission". Mr Sierra said: "We really do care about this, and we see ourselves as a bridge for consumers and travellers". Mr Sierra said: "Overall, I think there's still from a consumer perspective a gap between their values and the actions they take, they're willing to do something if it's easy but if there are stumbling blocks that may change". He said: "The efficacy of the solution also concerns the consumer, our job is to also educate consumers not just to capture the demand for sustainable choices but to encourage them with transparency and clarity".