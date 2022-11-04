Become a CAPA Member
4-Nov-2022 4:15 PM

Skyports hoping to bring service to Singapore in next two years

Skyports head of Asia Pacific Yun-Yuan Tay, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) the company hopes to bring the service to Singapore "in the next two years". Mr Tay said Skyports will focus on the Asia Pacific region, with Singapore the first destination before it looks to destinations including Japan and South Korea. He noted: "I think when the industry matures, we will look to serve the masses, so Jakarta, Bangalore, Bangkok and Manila where there is bad traffic and people who want to get from point A to point B in an efficient manner". 

