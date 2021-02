Skymark Airlines announced (18-Feb-2021) plans to increase its operation rate to 97.4% in Mar-2021, citing "a recovery trend" in demand. From 01-Mar-2021 to 08-Mar-2021, the carrier will suspend 122 frequencies, but will operate 100% of its initially planned schedules from 09-Mar-2021 to 31-Mar-2021. [more - original PR - Japanese]