Skymark Airlines to add two or three 737-800s within two years; planning IPO in 'two to three years'

Skymark Airlines president and representative director Masahiko Ichie, speaking to CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2017) the carrier is balancing minority owner ANA while planning for an IPO in two to three years. Skymark plans to grow its all Boeing 737-800 fleet from 26 aircraft to 28 or 29 within two years. The carrier is now planning for growth beyond 2020. Skymark wants to enter the international market and is evaluating what foreign destinations and local departure points would be best among a potential of 10 domestic departure points. Mr Ichie also noted that in the domestic market, "price competition is increasing", with this ultimately benefiting customers and driving growth in the market. [more - CAPA TV]