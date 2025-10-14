SkyDrive completes extended flight campaign in Osaka
CAPA News Briefs
Background ✨
ANA Holdings planned public demonstration flights of the Joby Aviation S4 eVTOL at Osaka Expo 2025 from 01-Oct-2025 to 13-Oct-2025, featuring piloted operations and ANA livery1. Osaka Metro Corporation developed the Osakako Vertiport specifically for eVTOL operations, which SkyDrive was set to use for demonstration flights during the Expo2. SkyDrive previously operated its first three seat eVTOL demonstration flight in Osaka on 09-Apr-20253.