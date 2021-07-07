Sky High commences three times weekly Santo Domingo-Point A Pitre service

Sky High Aviation announced (05-Jul-2021) the launch of three times weekly Santo Domingo-Pointe A Pitre service on 04-Jul-2021. The route is operated with 50 seat Embraer E145 aircraft. Pointe A Pitre Le Raizet Airport chief operations officer Jerome Siobud said: "This new competition on this very promising segment will be positive for the development of regional traffic and will bring new possibilities of connections to other destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America". [more - original PR]