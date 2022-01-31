31-Jan-2022 12:03 PM
Sky Express signs interline agreement with Condor
Sky Express signed (30-Jan-2022) an interline agreement with Condor to strengthen its European connectivity. Through the agreement, Sky Express will access Condor's network of around 90 destinations, and adds to its interline agreements with American Airlines, Air Serbia, Qatar Airways, Air France, KLM, Middle East Airlines and Cyprus Airways. As previously reported by CAPA, the partnership allows condor to offer its passengers 11 new connections from Athens, Rhodes, Corfu and Heraklion, effective Jul-2022. [more - original PR]