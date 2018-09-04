Sky Angkor Airlines becomes first customer of TravelSky's QUICK passenger retailing system

Sky Angkor Airlines migrated (03-Sep-2018) to TravelSky Technology's QUICK passenger retailing system, becoming the first customer for the system. The system is composed of features derived from a traditional passenger service solution and e-commerce tools and services individual and group ticket sales through multiple channels for all markets in Asia. The carrier also gains connections to other TravelSky products, including the departure control system, and other third party systems provided by partners. The airline will expand its sales channels in phases and will be available through the Sabre GDS "soon". Sky Angkor Airlines sales and marketing manager Hee Seong Lee said QUICK "allows us to serve our key market in China with its special characteristics well". [more - original PR]