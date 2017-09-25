Sky Airline on CAPA TV: 'We think that Argentina domestic is not ready for LCC or ULCC'

Sky Airline CEO Holger Paulmann, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Sep-2017) "we think that Argentina domestic is not ready for LCC or ULCC, the main reason for that is the minimum fares, for a similar stage length in Chile, are higher than the average ticket price within Chile… If you're not able to sell below the minimum fare, then you wont be able to differentiate from the FSC, and they are going to have a full offering". Additionally, Mr Paulmann pointed out the ground handling and fuel supplier monopoly in Argentina as hampering factors for the LCC model. In addition, the airport operators environment is also absent of competition. [more - CAPA TV]