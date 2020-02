SKY Airline, in an email to CAPA, stated (25-Feb-2020) the carrier is completing its fleet renovation programme in Apr-2020, becoming a 100% A320neo operator. The carrier is scheduled to incorporate A321neos in 2021 and A321XLRs by the end of 2023. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier placed an order for 10 A321XLRs and three A321neos.