SKY Airline sustainability manager: 'Our biggest concern is keeping the prices low'

SKY Airline sustainability manager Marco Larson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) "our biggest concern is keeping the prices low", adding: "Our passengers are really sensitive to price". Mr Larson said the "most important topic for us is keeping fares as low as possible" and managing expensive investments, such as sustainable aviation fuel, is complex.

