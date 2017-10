Port of Portland awarded (04-Oct-2017) Skanska a USD151 million contract to expand and renovate concourse 'E' at Portland International Airport. The project entails expanding the concourse by 14,000sqm and includes the addition of six gates. The scope also includes airside improvements, modifications to baggage handling systems and various renovations within the existing terminal. Construction has commenced and is slated for completion in 2020. [more - original PR]