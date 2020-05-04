Six carriers join New Zealand International Air Freight Capacity scheme

New Zealand's Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced (02-May-2020) the first successful applicants under the government's NZD330 million (USD198.5 million) International Air Freight Capacity scheme are Air New Zealand, China Airlines, Emirates, Freightways Express, Qantas and Tasman Cargo. Mr Twyford said additional carriers will be announced "shortly". The scheme has so far added 56 weekly cargo services from New Zealand. The scheme adds capacity for high value export cargo, ensures essential imports such as medical supplies and is intended to maintain trade links with key global markets. Mr Twyford stated: "There is a huge demand for air freight, at a time when capacity is limited". [more - original PR]