SITA to support technology aspects of Istanbul New Airport construction

Istanbul New Airport appointed (01-Nov-2017) SITA to deliver "a wide range of airport, passenger and baggage processing solutions". SITA's stated its IT systems will support the airport handle 3500 daily movements. The investment will be delivered in a phased approach, with phase 1 comprising:

Passenger processing systems, including SITA's departure control system and common-use platform, allowing multiple airlines to connect and use the same check-in and boarding infrastructure.

Automated passenger access control, to validate all types of boarding passes against travel documents at key touchpoints such as security and boarding. In total, SITA will provide 1041 check in and boarding workstations and 90 touchpoints where passengers can validate boarding passes;

SITA will also deploy its Airport Management Solution, which will enable Istanbul New Airport to centralise flight data information collected from all the systems in the airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the first phase of Istanbul New Airport is scheduled for completion in 2018. [more - original PR]