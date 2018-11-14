14-Nov-2018 10:18 AM
SITA: Wait time monitoring and self service rapidly expanding at airports
SITA published (13-Nov-2018) its 2018 Air Transport IT Insights report. Details are as follows:
- 42% of global airports have wait time monitoring in place, which is a 31% increase year-on-year;
- 58% of airports plan to provide passengers with wait time notifications to their mobile devices by 2021;
- 46% of airports plan to utilise off airport passenger processing facilities by 2021;
- 84% of airports plan to offer self service baggage facilities by 2021;
- 77% of airports plan to commence programmes or research in biometric technology by 2021;
- Overall airport IT expenditure is expected to reach USD10 billion in 2018, up from USD8.6 billion in 2017. [more - original PR]