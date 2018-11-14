Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Nov-2018 10:18 AM

SITA: Wait time monitoring and self service rapidly expanding at airports

SITA published (13-Nov-2018) its 2018 Air Transport IT Insights report. Details are as follows:

  • 42% of global airports have wait time monitoring in place, which is a 31% increase year-on-year;
  • 58% of airports plan to provide passengers with wait time notifications to their mobile devices by 2021;
  • 46% of airports plan to utilise off airport passenger processing facilities by 2021;
  • 84% of airports plan to offer self service baggage facilities by 2021;
  • 77% of airports plan to commence programmes or research in biometric technology by 2021;
  • Overall airport IT expenditure is expected to reach USD10 billion in 2018, up from USD8.6 billion in 2017. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More