SITA VP airports: Pandemic transformed pax willingness for solutions

SITA VP airports, borders, communications and data exchange Sanjeev K, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "We work with airlines and airports globally to address a specific pain point... Many of these are about taking the fear away from the passenger before they arrive at the airport". He said the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the willingness of customers to accept "new solutions and a new approach", adding: "A lot of passengers now are willing to share their data to ease their seamless travel journey, they want to have control within their phone".