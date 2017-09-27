SITA: Passengers prefer to use technology, and it 'can really improve the passenger experience'

SITA chief technology officer Jim Peters said (24-Sep-2017) airlines passengers "prefer to use technology and when it is well designed it can really improve the passenger experience". Mr Peters noted airlines and airports are investing in AI and mobile programmes to "make services even better for the passenger, supporting sales and providing customer support, particularly during times of disruption". The travel industry is employing a "healthy mix" of in-house and outsourced development for its offerings, with nearly three quarters of airlines using in-house developers for their passenger apps but 42% using bespoke developers or large tech companies. In contrast, 46% of airports develop their passenger apps in-house and the same proportion use external developers. [more - original PR]