25-Apr-2019 8:17 AM
SITA: Improvement in baggage mishandling rate has plateaued for last three years
SITA released (24-Apr-2019) its 2019 Baggage IT Insights report, finding baggage mishandling was steady at 5.69 bags per 1000 passengers, a level maintained over the past three years. In 2018, 4.36 billion travelers checked in more than 4.27 billion bags. Other key findings include:
- Over 2018, an increasing number of airlines and airports have started to introduce tracking at key points in the journey, including check in, loading onto the aircraft, transfers and arrival, to improve baggage management and further reduce the chances of a bag being mishandled. Airlines adding tracking at more points of the baggage journey are "enjoying a huge improvement in bag delivery globally". The report shows that where tracking is done at check-in and loading onto the aircraft, the rate of improvement is between 38% and 66%;
- Transferring baggage from one aircraft, or airline, to another remains a pinch point in the journey and in 2018 it was again the main reason for bags being mishandled. Transfer bags accounted for 46% of all mishandled bags;
- Over the past decade, the number of mishandled bags has fallen 47% from 46.9 million in 2007 to 24.8 million in 2018, while the annual bill footed by the industry has shrunk 43% from USD4.2 billion in 2007 to USD2.4 billion in 2018. [more - original PR]