SITA forecasts 42% of airports will implement chatbot services by 2020

SITA's recent 2017 Air Transport IT Trends Insights report identified the following airport technology trends and forecasts (Airport World Magazine, 21-Nov-2017):
- Airports expected to invest USD8.4 billion in new technology in 2017;
- 88% of airports expect to invest the same amount of more in technology in 2018;
- Majority of airports say cyber security is their number one airport technology priority;
- 96% of airports plan to invest in major cyber security programmes or research over the next three years;
- 85% of airports plan to invest in cloud services over the next three years;
- 89% of airports already investing in self service processes;
- 80% are investing or plan to invest in Internet of Things, beacon and sensor technologies over the next three years;
- 74% are already investing in wayfinding solutions;
- 45% of airports expected to invest in artificial intelligence technology research and development over the next fives years;
- 82% plan to invest in mobile application development over the next three years;
- 42% of airports expected to adopt AI enabled chatbot services by 2020.