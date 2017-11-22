Loading
22-Nov-2017 3:20 PM

SITA forecasts 42% of airports will implement chatbot services by 2020

SITA's recent 2017 Air Transport IT Trends Insights report identified the following airport technology trends and forecasts (Airport World Magazine, 21-Nov-2017):

  • Airports expected to invest USD8.4 billion in new technology in 2017;
  • 88% of airports expect to invest the same amount of more in technology in 2018;
  • Majority of airports say cyber security is their number one airport technology priority;
  • 96% of airports plan to invest in major cyber security programmes or research over the next three years;
  • 85% of airports plan to invest in cloud services over the next three years;
  • 89% of airports already investing in self service processes;
  • 80% are investing or plan to invest in Internet of Things, beacon and sensor technologies over the next three years;
  • 74% are already investing in wayfinding solutions;
  • 45% of airports expected to invest in artificial intelligence technology research and development over the next fives years;
  • 82% plan to invest in mobile application development over the next three years;
  • 42% of airports expected to adopt AI enabled chatbot services by 2020.

