SITA CEO: Blockchain is a viable 'single source of truth for data for airlines and airports'

SITA CEO Jim Peters stated (08-Nov-2017) the results of SITA's FlightChain blockchain research project, conducted in collaboration with Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited (HAL), IAG, British Airways, Geneva Airport and Miami International Airport, "demonstrated that blockchain is a viable technology to provide a single source of truth for data for airlines and airports, specifically for real-time flight information". Mr Peters acknowledged that alternative technologies for data sharing exist, but said blockchain has the greatest potential benefits for the air transport industry due to its use of 'smart contracts' to arbitrate potentially conflicting data, enabling shared control between stakeholders. The CEO said SITA "can imagine a future where industry standards are written directly as smart contracts instead of published as PDF documents". [more - original PR]