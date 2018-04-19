SITA: Baggage mishandling rates dropped to an all time low in 2017

SITA published (19-Apr-2018) its 2018 'Baggage Report', reporting airlines again improved the rate of baggage delivery during 2017. According to SITA, 5.57 bags per thousand passengers were mishandled in 2017, the lowest level ever recorded. Mishandled bags cost the industry an estimated USD2.3 billion in 2017. SITA stated there is "considerable scope for cost savings from airline investments in end-to-end bag tracking". SITA stated the lower rate in 2017 continues the improvement trend of more than a decade which has seen baggage mishandling drop by 70% since 2007. SITA also stated 2018 represents a turning point for the global air transport industry as airlines increasingly adopt baggage tracking technologies. [more - original PR]