SITA: Airport and airline cybersecurity spending to reach USD3.9bn in 2018

SITA released (28-Nov-2018) its 2018 air transport cybersecurity insights report. Highlights include:

Spending on cybersecurity is increasing year-on-year and forecast to reach USD3.9 billion in 2018;

89% of airline CIOs plan a major programme around cybersecurity initiatives in the next three years, up from 71% in 2017;

95% of airports have major programmes that will come into effect by 2021;

Business continuity remains the priority for 57% of airline and airport executives;

Airlines will spend an average of 9% of their overall IT budget on cybersecurity in 2018, up from 7% in 2017;

Airport investment in cybersecurity in 2018 is set to rise to 12% of their overall IT budgets in 2018, up from 10% in 2017;

The most common cybersecurity spending priorities among airlines and airports in 2018 are employee awareness and training (76%), achieving regulatory compliance (73%) and identity and access management (63%);

41% of respondents capture cybersecurity as part of a global risk register;

42% of respondents plan to include cyber risk in their registers by 2021;

31% of the respondents have a dedicated chief information security officer;

The three largest barriers to implementation of cybersecurity procedures were lack of resources (78%), retention and recruitment of specialised skilled staff (47%) and the capacity for staff training (56%).

SITA CEO Barbara Dalibard stated: "The number of cyberthreats continues to grow exponentially every year, as does the sophistication of those threats. Given the complexity and integrated nature of the air transport industry, we need to move far quicker in establishing proactive defences to ensure we stay ahead of the game." [more - original PR]