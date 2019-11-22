SITA: Airlines and airports investing in areas to improve passenger satisfaction

SITA research expert market insight Christelle Laverriere, via the company's official blog, reported (21-Nov-2019) the 2019 SITA Air Transport IT Insights survey "highlights a lot of improvement" in the area of passenger satisfaction. Ms Laverriere said the report shows that airlines and airports both use 'passenger satisfaction' and 'average processing speed per hour' to measure passenger processing performance. It also shows both are investing in the passenger journey with the industry embracing new technologies to accelerate processes, reduce queues and keep passengers better informed. According to the report, passenger satisfaction is a key indicator of how well airlines and airports are performing, with:

As many as 60% of airline CIOs confirmed a year-on-year improved satisfaction rate of up to 20%;

45% of airline CIOs cited a 20% improvement in processing speed;

63% of airport CIOs reported a year-on-year improvement in customer satisfaction of up to 20%, along with an increase in processing speeds. [more - original PR]