SITA: AI is the number one focus for investment for airlines

SITA VP business transformation, air travel solutions Ian Ryder, via the company's official blog, reported (29-Nov-2019) AI is the "number one focus for investment" according to the 2019 SITA Air Transport IT Insights survey. The survey shows 44% of airlines have a major live AI program in place, up from 32% in 2019. A further 45% are running a pilot. By 2022, a total of 89% of airlines will have some sort of AI program in place. The most common uses of AI in airlines are virtual agents and chatbots, while for airports the main focus is to personalise passenger information and manage customer service relations. Mr Ryder also said AI is "attracting more investment from airports" with both airlines and airports planning to use it to streamline the passenger's journey and make the experience a much more seamless and enjoyable one. He also noted that "AI is no longer seen as a nice to have" and that it is now a necessity for airlines/airports with a "serious view of future passenger engagement, the passenger experience and operational efficiencies". [more - original PR]