SITA: AI is already disrupting the business of aviation

SITA chief data science and AI officer Jean-Paul Isson, via the company's official blog, stated (29-Aug-2019) the digital transformation of the air travel industry is of "vital importance to AI's rise in air transport ", and the digital transformation "is the most valuable process today for our industry, as has been the case in other industries". Mr Isson said this will "transform the business model of airports and airlines" and has the "potential to revolutionise how air transport of the future will operate." He noted leading industry players already "leveraging AI to harness the Big Data that derives from digital transformation, and this is becoming front and center" and AI is "already disrupting the way companies approach their data, revenue management and entire operations".