28-Jun-2017 11:59 AM
SITA survey shows technology contributing to greater traveller satisfaction with their journey
SITA released (27-Jun-2017) its 2017 Passenger IT Trends Survey. Key findings include:
- Passengers rate their journey very highly with an overall satisfaction rate of 8.2 of out 10. This is boosted even further when technologies such as mobile services and biometrics are used;
- Passengers who use biometrics are highly satisfied, rated their experience 8.4, above the ratings for face-to-face transactions at passport check (8.0) and boarding (8.2);
- 37% of travellers surveyed used automated ID control on their last flight. Of these, 55% said they had used biometrics at departure security, 33% for boarding and 12% for international arrivals. 57% of passengers said they would use biometrics for their next trip;
- 58% of passengers who checked in bags received real-time bag-collection information upon arrival. The use of baggage management technology increased satisfaction to a rating of 8.4 out of 10. 47% of all passengers took advantage of a self-service tagging option on their most recent trip, up from 31% in 2016;
- 74% of passengers say they would definitely use flight and gate alerts pushed to their mobile devices, 57% would use airport wayfinding and 57% would use biometrics to smooth identification on their journey. [more - original PR]