31-May-2019 8:14 AM

Siris Capital Group and Evergreen Coast Capital affiliates acquire Travelport for USD4.4bn in cash

Travelport Worldwide announced (30-May-2019) the completion of its acquisition by affiliates of Siris Capital Group and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately USD4.4 billion. Details include:

  • The transaction was originally announced on 10-Dec-2018 and approved by Travelport's shareholders on 15-Mar-2019;
  • The company will be wholly owned by affiliates of Siris and Evergreen, and Travelport's common shares will be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange;
  • The board of directors of the new Travelport operating company will be led by executive chairman John Swainson, a Siris executive partner;
  • The company will continue to operate as Travelport Worldwide Limited. [more - original PR]

