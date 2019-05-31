31-May-2019 8:14 AM
Siris Capital Group and Evergreen Coast Capital affiliates acquire Travelport for USD4.4bn in cash
Travelport Worldwide announced (30-May-2019) the completion of its acquisition by affiliates of Siris Capital Group and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately USD4.4 billion. Details include:
- The transaction was originally announced on 10-Dec-2018 and approved by Travelport's shareholders on 15-Mar-2019;
- The company will be wholly owned by affiliates of Siris and Evergreen, and Travelport's common shares will be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange;
- The board of directors of the new Travelport operating company will be led by executive chairman John Swainson, a Siris executive partner;
- The company will continue to operate as Travelport Worldwide Limited. [more - original PR]