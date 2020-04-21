Sir Richard Branson: 'we will do everything we can to keep the airline going', asks for Govt support

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, via his official blog, reported (20-Apr-2020) "Together with the team at Virgin Atlantic, we will do everything we can to keep the airline going" however needs government support to achieve that "in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for". Sir Richard said it would be a commercial loan which the airline would pay back and not "free money". Sir Richard said many airlines globally will require government assistance, and without it "there won't be any competition left and hundreds of thousands more jobs will be lost, along with critical connectivity and huge economic value".