Norwegian operated (17-Jul-2017) two new Boeing 737 MAX 8s on their first commercial services from Edinburgh to Hartford and Stewart on 15-Jul-2017. The inaugural 737 MAX 8 commercial service was operated with the Sir Freddie Laker livery by Norwegian Air International (NAI). Both aircraft will continue on NAI's trans Atlantic services, replacing Norwegian Air Shuttle's 737-800 aircraft. [more - original PR]