18-Feb-2021 1:06 PM
Singapore's Govt to provide additional USD655.5m support for aviation sector
Singapore's Government announced (17-Feb-2021) the aviation sector will receive around SGD870 million (USD655.5 million) in additional financial support and extended cost relief. Details include:
- Enhanced manpower support amounting to SGD330 million (USD248.6 million). Under the jobs support scheme, companies in the aviation sector will receive 30% support for wages paid from Apr-2021 to Jun-2021, and 10% support for wages paid from Jul-2021 to Sep-2021. The package will further enhance wage support for companies through an aviation workforce retention grant, to 50% support for wages paid to local employees from Apr-2021 to Sep-2021;
- Companies in the air transport sector will continue to receive training support through a support programme which has been extended to Dec-2021;
- Singapore based carriers will receive support to convert some of their existing pilots to operate other aircraft types;
- Cost relief amounting to SGD540 million (USD406.8 million), including landing and parking fees for airlines, rental for lounges and offices, and licence fees for ground handling and catering services;
- Extension of existing rebates on fees and charges at Singapore Changi Airport and Singapore Seletar Airport for an additional year. The rebate on fees payable by pilots, air traffic controllers and aircraft maintenance engineers will also be extended for another year. [more - original PR]