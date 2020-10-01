Singapore to lift border restrictions for Vietnam and Australia from 08-Oct-2020

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (30-Sep-2020) plans to lift border restrictions for citizens from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria, from 08-Oct-2020. Visitors travelling from either country can apply for an air travel pass for entry into Singapore on or after 08-Oct-2020. Applicants must have remained in the respective countries for the last consecutive 14 days prior to entry and will undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport. [more - original PR]