20-Aug-2021 9:07 AM
Singapore to ease border restrictions for Germany, Brunei, Hong Kong and Macau
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced (19-Aug-2021) with over 75% of Singapore's population fully vaccinated, the country plans to reopen borders in a "cautious and step by step manner", commencing with the following:
- Fully vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei will be permitted entry without the need to serve a stay home notice (SHN) from 08-Sep-2021, under a new 'Vaccinated Travel Lane' arrangement. In lieu of the SHN, travellers must undergo multiple COVID-19 PCR tests, including on arrival at Singapore Changi Airport and on days three and seven of their stay;
- Short term visitors who have been in Hong Kong or Macau in the last 21 consecutive days prior to their departure for Singapore can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP), effective immediately, for entry into Singapore on or after 26-Aug-2021. They will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival at the airport. This is in lieu of a stay home notice. [more - original PR]