Singapore reports May arrivals up 7.7%, China tops source markets

Singapore Tourism Board reported (13-Jul-2018) visitor arrivals to Singapore for May-2018. Visitor arrivals by air rose 7.1% year-on-year to 1.1 million. Details include:

Visitor arrivals: 1.5 million, +7.7% year-on-year; China : 264,745, +13.9%; Indonesia : 226,650, +2.8%; India : 195,878, +13.3%; Malaysia : 91,201, +1.0%; Philippines : 83,614, +7.7%.



According to the CAPA Tourism Database, Singapore saw the highest May visitor arrivals since 2008 in May-2018. [more - original PR]