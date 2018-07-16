Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jul-2018 10:14 AM

Singapore reports May arrivals up 7.7%, China tops source markets

Singapore Tourism Board reported (13-Jul-2018) visitor arrivals to Singapore for May-2018. Visitor arrivals by air rose 7.1% year-on-year to 1.1 million. Details include:

According to the CAPA Tourism Database, Singapore saw the highest May visitor arrivals since 2008 in May-2018. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More