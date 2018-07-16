16-Jul-2018 10:14 AM
Singapore reports May arrivals up 7.7%, China tops source markets
Singapore Tourism Board reported (13-Jul-2018) visitor arrivals to Singapore for May-2018. Visitor arrivals by air rose 7.1% year-on-year to 1.1 million. Details include:
- Visitor arrivals: 1.5 million, +7.7% year-on-year;
- China: 264,745, +13.9%;
- Indonesia: 226,650, +2.8%;
- India: 195,878, +13.3%;
- Malaysia: 91,201, +1.0%;
- Philippines: 83,614, +7.7%.
According to the CAPA Tourism Database, Singapore saw the highest May visitor arrivals since 2008 in May-2018. [more - original PR]