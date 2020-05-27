Become a CAPA Member
27-May-2020 12:01 PM

Singapore Govt announces USD23.3bn supplementary budget for COVID-19 relief

Singapore's Government announced (26-May-2020) a SGD33 billion (USD23.3 billion) supplementary budget as part of the next phase of relief measures against COVID-19 impacts. The budget will include assistance to workers and business affected by continued border closures and social distancing measures. Government will consider providing additional help to sectors such as aviation and tourism which will take "longer to reopen fully, given the restrictions on global travel for the foreseeable future". [more - original PR]

