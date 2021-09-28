Become a CAPA Member
28-Sep-2021 9:08 AM

Singapore extends Aviation Workforce Retention Grant by six months

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced (27-Sep-2021) the Aviation Workforce Retention Grant will be extended by six months, under which eligible companies will receive:

  • 30% support of the first SGD4600 (USD3396) of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee from Oct-2021 to Dec-2021; 
  • 10% support of the first SGD4600 (USD3396) of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee from Jan-2022 to Mar-2022. 

The grant is expected to benefit over 100 companies in the aviation sector and will cost the Government about SGD130 million (USD96 million)  [more - original PR]

