Singapore extends Aviation Workforce Retention Grant by six months

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced (27-Sep-2021) the Aviation Workforce Retention Grant will be extended by six months, under which eligible companies will receive:

30% support of the first SGD4600 (USD3396) of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee from Oct-2021 to Dec-2021;

10% support of the first SGD4600 (USD3396) of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee from Jan-2022 to Mar-2022.

The grant is expected to benefit over 100 companies in the aviation sector and will cost the Government about SGD130 million (USD96 million) [more - original PR]