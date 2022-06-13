13-Jun-2022 12:11 PM
Singapore Changi Airport traffic reaches 48% of pre-coronavirus levels in early Jun-2022
Changi Airport Group announced (10-Jun-2022) passenger traffic at Singapore Changi Airport has recovered strongly since the relaxation of travel protocols on 01-Apr-2022. Passenger traffic reached 48% of pre-coronavirus levels for the first week of Jun-2022. In response to this pick up in air travel, airlines have requested to launch more flights for the northern winter 2022/23. [more - original PR]