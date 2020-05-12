12-May-2020 2:53 PM
Singapore Changi Airport to further consolidate operations, close T4
Changi Airport Group announced (12-May-2020) plans to further consolidate operations at Singapore Changi Airport to optimise resources, in response to the sharp decline in aircraft movements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details include:
- Terminal 4 operations will be temporarily suspended from 16-May-2020 and airlines operating at T4 will move to Terminal 1 or Terminal 3. Stores and restaurants at T4 will close and the shuttle bus between T4 and T3 will be suspended. The measures are expected to reduce costs, such as utilities and cleaning, for Changi Airport Group and its partners. The timing of the resumption of operations at T4 will depend on the recovery of air travel demand and the requirements of airlines;
- Several piers at T1 and T3 will not be used until demand returns;
- Skytrain services have been reduced;
- Taxi stands at T1 and T3 will be consolidated, with one serving each terminal. [more - original PR]