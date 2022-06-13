Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 to reopen in Sep-2022

Changi Airport Group announced (10-Jun-2022) plans to reopen Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Sep-2022 as passenger traffic continues to recover. The reopening will add to the airport's operating capacity and enable the airport to meet the recovery of pre-coronavirus passenger traffic in the northern winter season from 30-Oct-2022. While time is needed to sign new leases with concessionaires, it is expected that a small number of retail outlets and food and beverage options will be available to serve passengers when T4 reopens. It is expected that airlines previously operating at T4 will return to the terminal upon its reopening. Changi Airport Group will work with the airlines on the relocation details. [more - original PR]