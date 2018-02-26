Loading
26-Feb-2018 4:15 PM

Singapore Changi Airport pax remains stable in Jan-2018

Singapore Changi Airport reported (26-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.3 million, +0.8% year-on-year;
  • Cargo: 175,590, +10.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 32,490, +2.8%.

Among Changi's top 10 country markets, Japan (+11%), India (+9%) and Thailand (+9%) led the gainers. Major city routes that recorded strong traffic growth of at least 8% included Bangkok, Chennai and London. [more - original PR]

