26-Feb-2018 4:15 PM
Singapore Changi Airport pax remains stable in Jan-2018
Singapore Changi Airport reported (26-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +0.8% year-on-year;
- Cargo: 175,590, +10.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 32,490, +2.8%.
Among Changi's top 10 country markets, Japan (+11%), India (+9%) and Thailand (+9%) led the gainers. Major city routes that recorded strong traffic growth of at least 8% included Bangkok, Chennai and London. [more - original PR]