Singapore Changi Airport pax up 8% in Apr-2017, cargo up 4% in Apr-2017

Singapore Changi Airport passenger numbers up 8% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 5.2 million, +7.8% year-on-year;

Cargo: 171,720 tonnes, +4.4%;

Aircraft movements: 30,570, +3.8%.

The airport noted Apr-2017 passenger traffic was boosted by growth across all regions except the Middle East. Nine out of Changi's top 20 country markets registered double digit growth, including India (+16%), Indonesia (+16%) and Malaysia (+11%). [more - original PR]