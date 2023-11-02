Singapore Changi Airport fully reopens Terminal 2

Changi Airport Group reopened (01-Nov-2023) Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 after 3.5 years of engineering and expansion works. The reopening restores four terminal operations to the airport. The T2 expansion project has added over 21,000sqm to the terminal building and five million passengers p/a to Changi's capacity. T2 is the first terminal in Changi to have automated special assistance lanes for persons with disabilities and young children at both arrival and departure immigration. A new early baggage storage system has also been installed that is fully automated with the capacity to handle up to 2400 bags. The expanded terminal also features a 14m digital display and a new garden. [more - original PR]