Singapore and UK to commence trials testing crew modules of ICAO CART guidelines
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and ICAO announced (06-Jul-2020) Singapore and the UK are commencing a series of trials to test the crew module of the ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Taskforce (CART) take off guidelines. Measures will be tested during travel between Singapore and the UK, including safe distancing, immigration and health requirements and reduced interactions with passengers. The measures have been integrated into the regional implementation planning in support of the Public Health Corridors now being launched by ICAO. The trial will also include UK Civil Aviation Authority, Singapore Changi Airport, London Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Singapore Airlines. [more - original PR - ICAO] [more - original PR - Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore]