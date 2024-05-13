13-May-2024 2:39 PM
Singapore and the Philippines further liberalise air services with new agreement
Singapore's Ministry of Transport and the Philippines' Department of Transportation signed (12-May-2024) an MoU to upgrade and further liberalise international air services between the countries. Details include:
- The MoU upgrades the bilateral air services agreement (ASA) signed in 2010 and amended in 2015. It enables airlines from both countries to offer up to 150 weekly codeshare services to carry passengers between Singapore and Manila, with airlines from third countries as codeshare partners. This is an increase from 35 weekly codeshare services currently. The new limit will double by the end of Mar-2026 and will be fully lifted by the end of Mar-2027;
- There will be no limit on codeshare services between Singapore and other points in the Philippines, as well as between Singapore and any points in the Philippines involving airlines from ASEAN or the EU;
- The upgraded ASA also allows Philippines' airlines that are fully owned or controlled by nationals of other countries to access the traffic rights exchanged in the ASA, as long as their principal place of business is in the Philippines. Previously, only airlines that were substantially owned and effectively controlled by Philippine nationals could do so. [more - original PR]